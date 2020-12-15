From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Kaduna

Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, has said the gunmen who kidnapped hundreds of schoolboys from the town of Kankara have made contact and “discussions” are under way to ensure the boys’ safe return.

The governor made the comments after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown of Daura. He did not give details of the negotiations or whether the kidnappers have made ransom demands, but said, ‘“we are making progress and the outlook is positive.”

The governor also restated that the military have identified the children’s locations. 333 remain missing after armed men attacked their school on Friday. The boarding secondary school had 800 students.