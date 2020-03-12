Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has promised to right the wrongs of the past in the state.

This he added would be done by investing in human capital, physical infrastructural development as well as improve the living standards of the people.

AbdulRazaq, spoke during the grand finale campaign for the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Patigi, where a House of Assembly by-election will hold on Saturday.

“We are in government to serve our people. We have made commitments and we will not disappoint. We were here a year ago to campaign for you and you supported us. Let’s do it again this Saturday by voting Adam Ahmed Rufai of the APC during the by-election,”

“We come with a solid team headed by myself, the speaker, deputy speaker of the sssembly, former speaker, Benjamin Isa and other key stakeholders in the party.

So, I can assure you that Adam Ahmed Rufai is in good company and will be supported in the assembly.”

Accompanied by top government officials and party chieftains, the governor, had on Monday flagged off the campaign tour across the affected 10 wards of Patigi.

During the campaign, he highlighted his various developmental strides in the council area and elsewhere since his inauguration last year.

He pledged that the government would give the necessary support to farmers by providing farm implements, chemicals and funds to improve yields to guarantee food security.

“We are aware that some communities do harvest three times in a year. Come with your specific demands on the type of suitable farm implements and we will support you,” he added.

AbdulRazaq said the government was discussing with the Central Bank of Nigeria, to lend money to those who want fund above N250,000 to support their businesses through the bank’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

He added that the Social Investment Programme, which is due for launch anytime soon, would support farmers, artisans, small business owners, particularly women, and boost people’s purchasing power.

“You all can testify that we are doing things differently. That is one reason we need you to vote Adam Ahmed Rufai who is a member of our party and shares the vision of this administration,” he said.

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Danladi Yakubu urged voters to come out en masse on Saturday and elect Rufai to guarantee quality and effective representation at the parliament.

Chairman of APC in Patigi Muhammad Swasun promised that the party would get 100 percent victory during the election.