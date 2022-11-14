Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has promised the electorate and residents of his ambitious economic package geared at driving exponential growth across the state.

Addressing the Forum of Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants to the governor, he assured that coming from the private sector where he was able to change the narrative in different industries, he was prepared to hasten development in the state.

“We have what it takes to move Enugu to the next level of development. We have development programmes that will scale up production. The time for the industrialisation of our state is now. There is no more time to waste. There’s no more procrastination. That’s the meaning of our tagline, ‘Tomorrow Is Here.’”

While charging the forum to take the message and good news of his integrated development plans to the people, especially those in the rural area, Mbah declared that it was a new dawn for the people.

He said the PDP has built massive infrastructure and enhanced development in the state over the past 23 years which the people are enjoying today. He reiterated his commitment to continue to attract new infrastructural developments through his laudable blueprint which will concentrate on agro-allied industrialisation, new energy and mineral resources sector, ease of business doing that will boost productivity, and availability of N100 billion seed fund for the youth through venture capital firms.

Mbah, who emphasised the need for aggressive campaign and political sensitisation and education in all the communities in the 17 local government areas, urged the forum to take ownership of the project by converting new members with his well thought-out development programmes.

“Most importantly, you have to inform our people about the exponential growth they are about to witness when we come into office. Agriculture is going to be grown five fold.”