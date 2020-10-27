Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu has claimed that the group has in its possession the ‘original Aburi Accord tapes’.

Kanu, who made this known in a statement he released through the Biafra separatist group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, said that with IPOB in possession of the tapes, ‘Yakubu Gowon, Fulani Oligarchy and the British Government are all in trouble’.

The Aburi Accord was a constitutional treaty agreed to in Ghana in January 1967 between delegates of the Federal Government and Nigeria’s Eastern region, led by then Col Chukwuemeka “Emeka” Odumegwu-Ojukwu, before the outbreak of the Nigerian Civil War in July that year, after the Accord had broken down.

The IPOB leader claims that the tapes will vindicate Biafra and late Ojukwu before the world.

‘The divinely ordained noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra is now in possession of the original Aburi Accord tapes.

‘Yakubu Gowon, Fulani Oligarchy and the British Government are all in trouble. Our eternal leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu and Biafra are about to be vindicated before the world.

‘All the lies concocted against Ojukwu and Biafra by the BBC and world media is about to be blown out of the water.

‘A very massive earthquake is coming. Britain, Gowon, Nigeria and the media is about to receive the greatest shock of their lives,’ Kanu said in the statement.