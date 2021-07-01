The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has re-emphasised that the meters currently being installed across its network under the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) is free of charge to customers.

Head Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh in a reaction to news published by an online news platform, with the caption, “Pre paid meter for sale in Enugu as EEDC collects N20,000 from customers” said the meters are being given to the customers at no cost at all.

Ezeh dissociated EEDC from any one selling the meters , stating that the information on alleged sale of the meters was baseless as the author could not reference any customer who paid EEDC for meters nor referenced any receipt issued for that purpose or even the account the payment was made into.

“As a matter of fact, EEDC has put measures in place to ensure that there is no room for extortion, and that even when it happens, that there are channels through which customers could report such cases”.

To discourage this act, the company issued press releases, embarked on publicity and customer sensitisation activities which include deployment of billboards across the five South-East states, stressing the fact that meter is free, and providing channels through which customers can report any issue bothering on extortion.

