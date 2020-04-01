Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Government has said it is investigating an allegation of bribe collection by the security agents manning the state borders.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, stated this yesterday, when he appeared on a radio programme in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim described the security agents involved in the act as enemies of the state, stressing that those found culpable would be brought to justice.

“I can tell you that the security agencies are working on that information (bribery collection). And anyone that has been found to have compromised will face the wrath of law,” he said.