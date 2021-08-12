From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali on Wednesday said that investigation has begun to unearth the circumstances that led to the killing of eight persons and many others injured, when the brake of a Customs patrol van failed while in motion in Katsina State.

Describing the accident as unfortunate and saddening, Ali, in a statement, said; “ as a responsible government agency, we are mindful of the duty of care imposed upon us to ensure the safety of our citizens. “Unfortunately, our efficiency is sometimes undermined by unanticipated failures in our equipment as in this case which was caused by brake failure resulting in the death of eight fellow Nigerians and injuries to others at the border town of Jibiya, Katsina State.

“Nigeria Customs Service shares in the pains of losing these compatriots and extends heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, government and the people of Katsina State. The Service is doing all it takes to get the best treatment possible for the injured and will do what it can to ameliorate the pains of those who lost their loved ones”.

While declaring that human actions cannot always keep society accident-free, the CGC assured that the investigation would help prevent a recurrence of such an incident in future.

He called on all Nigerians to show understanding of the situation and offer words or actions that can help heal those in pain.

“As a Service, our hearts and prayers go to the families of the bereaved and those in hospitals”, he added. The incident occurred last Monday when some operatives of the Customs Border Drill unit went to Jibia to get food before their vehicle lost control and crushed some people.

