The Federal Government is making concerted efforts to establish critical transport infrastructure to ensure sustainable transport and logistics in the country.

Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, made the revelation while declaring open the 2022 conference of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) with the theme, ‘Sustainable Innovations in Global Logistics and Transport in Lagos, yesterday.

Sambo, represented by Ibrahim Biu, Federal Ministry of Transportation deputy director, Research and Statistic, added that ports reforms programme was also aimed at decongesting seaports, by taking shipping and port services closer to importers and exporters.

According to Sambo, the recent Dala Inland Dry Port declaration as Port of Origin and Destination is a major milestone in that regard.

“In the same vein, measures are being put in place to ensure ease of doing business at the ports. There has been a massive shift for the connection of the rail, road and maritime sub-sector to reduce road traffic congestion and increase the competitive edge of the transport and logistics sector.”

He noted that a lot is needed to be done to develop the logistics and transport industry of the country, urging transport researchers and transport regulators to collaborate to mine innovative strategies that would aid in sustaining and developing the transportation sector.

“I am optimistic that CILT Nigeria will do well in passing its wealth of knowledge to effectively support the industry,” he said.

He said the theme of the conference reflected the current global trends in transportation. He added that the world was going green, engendering innovations to reduce the heavy dependence on fossil fuels that caused greenhouse gas emissions, reduced freight logistics turnaround time and noise pollution.

Also, Adebayo Sarumi, former managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority, hoped the sessions would create avenues for robust brainstorming on strategies for achieving sustainable innovation in logistics and transport.

He added that it should also promote advanced analytical and managerial techniques towards embracing world best practices.

“Sustainable development is the achievement of continued economic development without harm to the environment and other natural resources.