Barr. Ityav disclosed this is on Tuesday in Jos at the stakeholders Forum on proposed HYPPADEC medium term strategic plan (HMTSP) 2022-2027, held at the banquet hall, New Government House, Rayfield, Jos Plateau State.

“we have held about four programmes in Plateau State and the stakeholders have given the needed support to HYPPADEC and we send our appreciation to the Government and people of Plateau State.

“The reason we are in Jos is to present our medium term strategic plan for us to deliberate on it so that it become our working document. The main mandate of HYPPADEC is to meet the yearning of the communities within the HYPPADEC states.

“The only way we can carry out this assignment or task is to come up with a working document and we have taken time in the past one year to work of this document”

He explained that the strategic plan has been out together with very experienced persons who captured the indicators, target and clearly defined nthe objectives of the commission.

Barr. Ityav said the commission is in Plateau to get the contribution of traditional and community leaders on the strategic plan and deliberate on who to implement it in the interest of the beneficial communities.

“The stakeholders are very important to us in Plateau State because all the our assignments here, we have tried to carry them along because the mandate of HYPPADEC is to meet the yearning of communities within the HYPPADEC states.

“We cannot do this without the input of stakeholders within these communities and I call on all the stakeholders to give us meaningful contribution, constructive contribution.” He stated.

The Chairman HYPPADRC Council Policy Committee, Prof. Sale Mohammad Kanam who gave an over view of the strategic plan said they are in Plateau to engage stakeholders and ensure that the security and welfare of citizens under HYPPADEC states are improved.

He explained that the strategic plan has 10 core areas which the commission will work throughout, ranging from education, health, security, empowerment, poverty alleviation, road network among others.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu said the state has enjoyed harmonious working relationship with HYPPADEC since inception.

He said the commission has carried out laudable projects that have impacted positively on indigent persons in the communities and expressed optimism that the strategic plan will improve living standard of people in the respective communities.

Managing Director, HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa appreciated the stakeholders and government of Plateau State for their cooperation and said they will continue to work collectively to improve the living condition of people within the HYPPADEC communities.