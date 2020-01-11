The Nigeria Football Federation says it has refrained from responding to the cacophony of falsehood and misrepresentation over its absence or otherwise from the final funeral rites of former Nigerian international Isaac Promise because it was most concerned with the safety and well –being of his immediate family.
NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire reiterated on Friday that the Federation has always, is presently and will always show concern on issues that affect Nigerian players (active, retired or departed), and has without recourse to noise and grandstanding, done its part for the immediate family of late Isaac Promise.
“The NFF has been in regular contact with, and has offered support to late Isaac Promise’s wife and children. When the player died in the United States of America, the NFF immediately contacted
the club and we were assured of the responsibilities of the club, which included flying his remains to Nigeria.
“However, some of his siblings out rightly expected the NFF to foot the entire bill of his burial, which we told them was not possible. The NFF offered to foot part of the bill for the burial but from that moment, they were not happy with the Federation.”
