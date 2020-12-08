From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Farmers under the aegis of Food Growers Association of Nigeria (FOGAN), have said there would not be perturbed by the Federal Government’s decision to reopening the land borders.

National President of FOGAN, Joseph Owolabi, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the reopening would crash the high cost of foodstuffs, as many farmers would be engaged in food production to meet the demands of consumers.

“We are trying our best to make sure that the prices of food comes down. Nigeria population is too high. Even what our farmers produce is not enough especially our rural farmers.

“Most of them are using cutlass, hoes and other tools which we are trying to eradicate by bringing tractors and other modern equipment.

“So, what we are producing at present may not be able to feed the country. So if the Federal Government decides to open the borders it does not affect us.

“It will still not affect our members. In fact, it will boost the economy and the high cost of foodstuff will come down,” he said.