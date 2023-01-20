From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) National Chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu has said the party is not bothered by the big rallies being organized by other political parties for the 2023 general elections in the country.

Disclosing that the party will be unveiling its manifesto to the world at the weekend, Nwanyanwu who doubles as the party’s Presidential candidate, said ZLP will be taking its campaigns to the grassroots in the following weeks.

Nwanyanwu revealed these to Journalists in Abuja after the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

He said: “In preparation for the 2023 general elections, we have reviewed party activities and we have also mapped out strategies towards the general elections coming up next month. We are ready for the 2023 general election. By tomorrow, Saturday, 21st of January, with will be unveiling to the whole world out updated manifesto.

“All the others are virtually saying the same thing. Not that we have not been speaking ok them, but we are going to have them documented as a pact, as a covenant with the people of Nigeria. It is not late, this is the best time”

“And if you recall in the past, this is the time you go for campaigns. Forget about those with deep pockets they have been on jamboree of rallies and all that. No worries, we will see where it will all lead to.

“We are not interested in organizing the jamboree rallies that you see. We will be talking directly to the voters. We are going to be talking to people in the farms, we are going to be talking to people in the Villages. These are the people that will vote not those people you see at the rallies. we are Everybody here is representing a State. “

“This election is an election of PVC. All those that are making noise for other candidates all over the world, I don’t want to be specific but by the time we work for one, two weeks, Chatham House will invite us to come. Because we have something new and different. Those that we are having meetings with are those that have PVCs, not those organizing rallies or those paying millions of dollars for Chatham House to invite them.”