From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The remains of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, the deceased mother of the ex-Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, have been laid to rest in Benin City.

At a requiem‎ mass held in her honour at St Augustine Catholic Church in Benin City, her eldest son and former governor of Edo State, Chief Igbinedion, said his family is not grieving over the death of their mother but is heartbroken because of the godly life she led.

The two-time ex-governor of the state explained that the entire household of Igbinedion has no reason to mourn their departed mother because she led a fulfilled life and that she is in a better place with her maker.

“We are heartbroken but we are not grieving because we know she lived a good life. And I will not say much else about her because Fr. Moses has captured everything eloquently.

“So, I sincerely want to thank Fr. Moses for his eloquent homily on mama and what she truly stands for.

“I know she is in a better place as we speak. So, on behalf of our patriarch and the children of the house of Igbinedion, we sincerely want to thank you”, Chief Igbinedion said.

Earlier in his homily, Rev. Fr. Moses Iyara, said the Bible lessons reassured that the souls of the righteous are in the hands of God like that of Maria Igbinedion who was passionate about communion and has an unquenchable love for the Eucharist.

He said she was a woman who has boundless charity and generosity not only to her children but to organisations with the climax being the support of all Catholic cultural festivals.

Fr. Iyara stated the late Maria exhibited the hospitality quality synonymous with the House of Igbinedion.

He added that she was an embodiment of love, care, spirituality and that beyond missing her, the service of the day is all about thanking God for the good life she lived.

Present at the church service were Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Senator Tunde Ogbeya, ex-Governor James Onanefe Ibori and Senator Matthew Urhoghide, amongst others.

