Emma Jemegah

The Founder and President of the Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Abayomi Ogunjimi, said the club is a “child of necessity.”

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Daily SunSports, Ogunjimi said the club was formed out of necessity, in order to meet the best practice as obtainable in other parts of the world.

Ogunjimi, who broke away from the older supporters club in Nigeria, said the need to set up a progressive brand that truly represents what supporters’ club stands for informed the formation of his faction.

“The supporters club became toxic to the mindful youths, who saw no future with the old order and decided to form their own with unique visions.

“The old supporters club was remodelled by the greedy ones to have just one leader all through its useful life. The need for paradigm shift emanated and we had to shift. The old supporters club were satisfied with the status quo of backwardness, having been left behind by modernisation,” he said.

Bonfrere, as he’s called said: “We are not in competition with anyone, we set the pace, others can only catch us if they can. ANFSC has made other supporters club to sit up and this is very good for fans across the nation.

“We are a passionate group, motivated to succeed. We are an entity registered under the Cooperate Affairs Commission. We are digitalised; our structure gives room to change of leadership. We have our secretariat that will be opened on March 20.

“We are open and accessible to all that loves sports, football in particular, members of the old supporter club who can key in into the vision and mission of ANFSC are welcome. We are well recognised by the NFF and sports ministry.