Gyang Bere, Jos

The Managing Director of CAH Consultancy Ltd, Alh. Aliyasu Manu, says that the company has never been involved in any contract scam as claimed by a petitioner, Barrister Ody Ajike.

In a letter addressed to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development titled: “Re-N500 Million contract scam at Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria” and made available to Daily Sun, Alh Manu said the petitioners were not properly informed about the formation and mode of operation of the Company.

He noted that the aim of floating the company was to improve on the dwindling Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to tackle the overwhelming challenges bedevilling the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom.

Alh Manu said the college is the Sole Proprietor of the company and that all transactions are tailored towards alleviating the plights of the college and not in the interest of a former director who was a former provost of the college, Prof G H Sharubutu.

“All contracts awarded to CAH Consultancy Ltd were specialized contracts mostly for training of which the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology has a high comparative advantage because of its very rich human and material resources for training in line with the College mandate.

“We wish to inform the Honourable Minister that all the contracts awarded to C.A.H Consultancy were Constituency projects from the National Assembly and have been executed successfully to the satisfaction of all beneficiaries and sponsors.

“We urged you sir to ignore the cook up petition done for mischief purposes with a view to disparage the former Provost who has served the Company diligently throughout his tenure with the College,” the statement read.

Alh. Manu said under the former Provost of the College, Prof Sharubutu, the proceeds from the company were used to construct a classroom block for Fishery Department; construct a block offices and conference hall for agriculture extension workers; renovation of the college’s Library and Laboratories and Computer Department.

He also noted that the college purchased brand new MF 465-120 HP tractors with forage implements, Bomford pick up baler, MF Vacon Mower and purchased of one Unit Lexus SUV vehicle for the office of the Provost and four units of 406 Peugeot cars for principal officers of the college, as well as purchased five units of Ford Galaxy space buses for deans of the schools in the college.

The petition was contained in a letter by Dolce Marina Solicitors, lawyers to the petitioner, signed by Barrister Ody Ajike,Esq, dated 25 February 2020, and addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, also included Mohammed Ladan Isa, CAH Consultancy limited and DVC Multi Ventures Limited.

He paid to verify at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) that CAH Consultancy Limited “was registered on December 29 2015 (with RC 1307179), at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja with three subscribers and directors namely: Prof. Hamidu Garba Sharubutu with telephone number 08036444451, 40% equity; Olawuyi Sunday A with telephone number 08053741624, 30% equity; and Alhaji Mohammed Ladan Isa with telephone number 08037002023, 30% equity.”