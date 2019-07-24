The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Adesola Olusola, has said the absence of a minister is not affecting the preparation for the All African Games and other activities in the ministry.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, Olusola said that though there are ministerial sessions he would have attended, the absence of a substantive minister is not affecting athletes camping or release of fund for post tournament preparations.

Asked if the delay in appointment of minister is affecting preparation for the All African Games, he replied: “It is a continental event and the president is fully informed that Nigeria is participating. So the absence of minister will not have any advance effect.