The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) on Wednesday said it was not embarking on strike.

A statement signed by Dr Lanre Olosunde, the President of the association, described the report of a planned strike as “false and misleading.”

Olosunde, who stated that the association remained committed to its service to humanity, added that ARD was mindful of the health of Nigerians.

“With the erroneous representation of facts and perceived misinformation of the public by a broadcast media on Aug. 25 on the unfortunate demise of Mr Olusola Olagunju, a patient that was alleged to have died from Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) strike, we are compelled to set the records straight.

” The Association of Resident Doctors in UITH, Ilorin, was not on strike when the unfortunate incident happened.

“We don’t operate nor have any access to the control of the electricity supply to the hospital and equipment and we never chased nurses out while carrying out their duties,” Olosunde said.

Olosunde said the interview he granted was intended to admonish members of the public seeking medical care in the hospital to always channel complaints to the right quarters instead of resorting to assault of doctors on duty.

“We use this medium to reiterate, as a matter of public enlightenment and orientation, that dissatisfied clients, patients and relatives of the hospital can always approach the SERVICOM unit to register their displeasure,” he said.

He urged aggrieved members of the public to refrain from verbally and physically assaulting healthcare workers on duty, saying this had led to recurrent disruption in delivery of healthcare services in various hospitals in Nigeria.

Olosunde appealed to the public to disregard the report of planned strike, saying it did not represent an account of what happened nor did it in any way represent the ideals of the association.

“We state unequivocally that our members remain committed to their statutory responsibilities of always delivering quality healthcare service to the good citizens of Nigeria and Kwara state in particular,” he said. (NAN)