Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said he has no plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party.

“If a handful of individuals start misbehaving and feel we will leave the party for them; they will be the ones to leave,” he told members of the Godwin Obaseki Support Group (GOSG), during a visit at Government House Benin City.

He described the APC as a party for the youths and the next generation, hence his administration is focused on infrastructural and institutional reforms that would stand the test of time.

“This is a government of real change, which is concerned about youths and the future. This government has performed beyond people’s expectations and we are proud of the things we have done so far.”

He commended the GOSG for its commitment to supporting his administration, urging members of the group to intensify activities in the state and collaborate with other groups with the same ideology.