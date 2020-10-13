Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Hopes of polytechnic students returning to schools were dashed, yesterday, when lecturers under the umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) announced that they would not return to classes.

The Federal Government had ordered the resumption of universities and polytechnics, but ASUP cited an existing industrial dispute with the Federal Government absence of requisite safety infrastructure and processes to protect teachers, students and visitors from COVID-19 as reasons for refusing to resume.

They, however, met with the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, in Abuja, yesterday, to fashion out modalities on how to avert a pending strike that could further worsen academic activities in polytechnics.

ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, who led the delegation explained to the minister their long standing grievances which he tasked the minister to resolved to avert industrial dispute.