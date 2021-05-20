From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The National Coordinator of Save Enugu Group (SEG), Chief Willy Ezugwu has dissociated the group from attacks aimed at the person of the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the activities of government in the state.

Ezugwu who spoke during a press conference in Enugu on Wednesday, attributed the attacks on the governor to some faceless individuals hiding behind the Save Enugu Group to foster their political interests revealing that the group has commenced investigations to uncover those behind act.

“It is no longer news that recently, a group that self-styled itself as Safe Enugu Pressure Group, began churning out series of attacks on individuals and the government of Enugu State and by implication, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“We are here to present the facts as they are. That the Save Enugu Group (SEG), for the uptieenth time is not owners of a blog site registered as SaveEnugu.com and that those who are seeking favour from any quarters should stop the deliberate attempt to link our association of the person of Chief Willy Ezugwu to the faceless owners of the website.

“That the association, Save Enugu Group has never had any website and has no social media handles till date. That the Save Enugu Group has known leaders and has never operated undercover for any reason whatsoever. When we engage government on any anti-masses policy or activity, we have always done so openly.

“We challenge those behind the mask and usurping the name of this association to dare identify themselves and prove that they are acting with genuine intentions. Those behind the SaveEnugu.com have taken the evil path which leads to destruction as evil can only beget evil.

He further stated that in the past six years, no organization has promoted the good works of Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi more than the Save Enugu Group.