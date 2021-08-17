By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

NHV has denied allegations by Tropical Arctic Logistics (TAL) claiming that the foreign operator is responsible for the refusal of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to renew its Air Operators Certificate (AOC).

In a statement posted on its website, NHV said it rejects any accusation of collusion with the NCAA to thwart TAL’s application for an AOC, insisting that it has no links with the regulatory agency.

The management of TAL had earlier accused NHV, its former business partner, of threatening to ensure that NCAA does not renew the AOC of the domestic operator. The airline said that it is not a coincidence that the NCAA refused to renew its license following the alleged threat made against it by NHV.

But the foreign operator has denied the allegations, saying that when TAL’s AOC was not renewed, NHV chose to move away at the expiry of the agreement as ‘there was no further value in the relationship’ and that it was not clear when an AOC would be granted.

‘NHV has taken notice of a news article in the Sun News Nigeria (dated 16 August 2021) which contains a number of unfounded and potentially damaging accusations against NHV AS (NHV) by our former Nigerian partner Tropical Arctic Logistics (TAL). In response to the accusations expressed by TAL, NHV formally states that NHV does not have an AOC or a business entity in Nigeria and relies on local partners with the required knowledge and certification to conduct business in Nigeria.

‘TAL was chosen as a local partner on the basis of their AOC and apparent credentials. However, after their AOC was not renewed, NHV chose to move away from TAL at the expiry of the agreement as there was no further value in the relationship and it was not clear when an AOC would be granted or if one would be granted to them at all. NHV understands that while TAL had previously possessed an AOC, at the time of renewal they did not have the required post holders in place for a renewal to be granted.

‘NHV wholly rejects any accusation of collusion with the NCAA to thwart TAL’s application for an AOC. NHV has no links with the NCAA who NHV know to be an upstanding and professional organisation. Any alleged collusion would also have directly damaged NHV’s own legitimate business interests in Nigeria and accordingly, this bizarre and unsubstantiated accusation makes little or no sense. NHV staff worldwide abide by a strict code of conduct and wholly condemn any actual or attempted corruption,’ NHV said.

Also responding to allegations that NHV’s container was seized by Nigeria’s customs, the company said: ‘NHV can confirm that the container mentioned in the article was seized due to unpaid customs duties which were due to be paid on NHV’s behalf by TAL but as with many other duties this was not performed by TAL. It should also be added that TAL continues to detain a container owned by NHV at its base in Lagos which contains safety critical parts owned by Leonardo Helicopters. This detention is both illegal and a serious risk to life given the nature of the parts in the container. NHV has made numerous requests to TAL to release these parts but to date, they have been met with nothing but threats, intimidation and demands for payment of unfounded debts purportedly owed by NHV to TAL.’