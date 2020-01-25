President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, for the umpteenth time on Friday, dismissed the insinuation that the ninth National Assembly is a rubber stamp legislature.

Lawan who returned to Nigeria Thursday morning after about three weeks private visit abroad said no amount of blackmail will discourage the present Assembly from working with the executive arm of government for the betterment of the people. The Senate President was responding to a surprised belated birthday presentation by his North East Support Group at the Dutse Airport in Jigawa state on his way to his Yobe North Senatorial District in Yobe State.

Lawan said: “The ninth National Assembly is a National Assembly that is focused, that is united, that is determined to make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians.

“We are so terribly misunderstood that when we say that we are going to work with the executive arm of government in a very harmonious and productive manner, some people, some out of misunderstanding, some out of mischief, say it’s a rubber stamp National Assembly.

“But let me say this: no amount of distractions or blackmail will stop us from being united in the National Assembly for the benefit of Nigerians who elected us and nothing will discourage us from working with the executive arm of government for the betterment of our country.

“As a legislature, we know where our limits lie in terms of cooperation and in working with the executive arm of government. But we are going to give the President and his team every possible legislative support that they require to make this country better and greater.

“Where we feel that there is a breach of procedures and processes by the executive arm of government, we will insist that the right things are done.

“So it doesn’t mean that because we are peaceful and that we are cordial with the executive arm of government that we are rubber stamp but that is something that will not distract us.