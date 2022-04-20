From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Less than 24 hours after Peter Akpatason reportedly received the endorsement of Okpameri stakeholders along with some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders for a mandate renewal after 12 years as member representing Akoko-Edo constituency in the House of Representatives, his purported endorsement has run into stormy waters.

The stakeholders were alleged to have met and announced their support for the aspirant’s continuation in office for a record fourth term, based on some perceived impressive performance and their recognition of the benefits of the aspirant’s position as a ranking member of the federal parliament could attract to the constituency.

But Chairman of the Okpameri Forum in Akoko-Edo, Tosin Omolabi, in a statement, said there was never a meeting of such designation, stressing that “as stakeholders, we remain opposed to any tenure elongation, especially by an aspirant who has served a record three terms, as the representative for the constituency without anything to show.

“APC, as a democratic party, has opened its doors to interested members to aspire to all elective offices, including the House of Representatives. Several aspirants interested in this high office like Adetutu Owolabi, an American-trained nurse and a doctorate degree holder, who has been very active building the lives of many in our communities and supporting the party and Taiwo Akerele, former chief of staff to the Edo State governor are in the same race.

“Akoko-Edo land is yearning for development. Twelve year is enough for any individual to impact in all ramifications. Akoko-Edo does not need a voice which was silent for 12 years to become ranking to change our story for the better. We are opposed to any aspirant buying supporters to rationalise a satanic tenure elongation.”