From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over the health status of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, currently detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement by the group spokesperson, Emma Powerful, yesterday, it also raised doubt about the existence of Kanu.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

According to Powerful, this followed the refusal of the DSS to allow its legal team and members of his family access to him on Thursday when they visited.

While urging the security agents not to allow anything to happen to Kanu, IPOB put the world on notice that “if anything untoward happens to our leader, Kanu, Nigeria government and its security agencies should be held responsible for the bitter consequences of such avoidable scenario. By then, they will understand that our peaceful disposition is never a sign of weakness.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“For now, we are not sure of his state of health or if he is still alive at all. DSS should open up and tell the world why they are shielding our leader from the family and lawyers. Have they eliminated Kanu?

“We are informing the international community and all diplomatic missions in Abuja to be aware of the provocative actions of DSS. Nobody should blame IPOB for anything because the Nigeria government and its security agencies have pushed us to the wall enough. DSS must know that if anything happens to Kanu, the consequences will be catastrophic.

“Nigeria government and DSS director should also know that Kanu is prisoner of conscience and should not be tampered anyhow and there is no option for them than to release him unconditionally or they bear the consequences of keeping him in their custody for so long in Abuja,” Powerful said.