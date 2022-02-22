From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has raised the alarm over the health status of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu currently detained by the Department of State Services(DSS).

In a statement by the spokesperson of the group,Emma Powerful on Tuesday,it also raised doubt about the existence of Kanu. According to Powerful,this follows the refusal of the DSS to allow its legal team and members of his family access to him on Thursday when they visited.