From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, said he will begin to commission roads and other projects executed in the 23 local government areas of the state from January 2021, to shame critics, who have accused him of concentrating development in Port Harcourt alone.

Governor Wike gave the assurance, yesterday, during the commissioning of Emeyal, Elelenwo and General Diriyal streets, all located in the new GRA Phase 2 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The roads were commissioned by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintri.

Governor Wike said the expansion and reconstruction of the three roads, located in Eligbam and Rumuodalu communities, was part of the urban renewal programme of his administration.

According to him, property in the areas have been improved and their value enhanced.

“Today, if you come here in the night, you will think it is one of the areas in advanced countries. So, we are very grateful that the communities gave us and the contractors the support without any inhibition. This job was done and met the specifications with drainage all through.

“Let me warn some of you who have abandoned where there is market and those who say you’re Bureau-de-Change people, nobody must trade on these roads,” he said.

The governor also said projects have been lined up for inauguration from the beginning of 2021 as a proof that his administration was not tired of working for the state and fulfilling every promise made.

Governor Wike said the Opobo-Andoni Unity Road is now ready for commissioning in January 2021; saying it will enable the people to drive directly to the Island, 150 years after it was founded.

“I hear they are going to celebrate their 150 years as Opobo nation. They have never seen roads in their life. But, today, by the grace of God, they are going by road. And by January, we are going there to commission the road leading to Opobo directly, no more going by water,” he said.

Wike said the streetlights on the 16km Sakpenwaa-Bori Road was switched on on Sunday night and everywhere went agog because the people were happy about what they saw.

According to him, the road has been stretched further by another 20km to Kono town.

The governor said his administration has constructed a ring road for the people of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

He enjoined critics of his administration to visit local governments in the state to ascertain whether there are projects or not.

Fintri said Wike had committed himself to advancing the quality of life of his people with his landmark projects and making a difference that is unprecedented and hardly to be equalled.

He also acknowledged Governor Wike as an irrepressible democrat who has continued to demonstrate uncommon vision and rare courage in working for the Rivers people, as well as advancing the unity of Nigeria.