From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the speculation that it is planning to issue timetable for Congresses and National Convention this week, describing the report as handiwork of political jobbers.

APC also emphasised that it is focused on delivering its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the APC as well as achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and sense of belonging to every member of the party.

The ruling party in a statement signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, noted that having resumed from Sallah break, it will also resume work on several ongoing and important party activities.

It emphasised that it will as usual, promptly communicate outcomes of these activities through official channels when available.

“Our attention has been drawn to obviously coordinated and syndicated misinformation being circulated in some sections of the media on purported plans and timetable for Congresses and the National Convention of the APC.

“This is the handiwork of political jobbers parading themselves as media sources. The media, party members and indeed the general public should be wary and completely disregard the misinformation, antics and schemes of these fifth columnists.

“We have never lied on our party activities and we simply have no reason to. The consultative Party leadership style instituted by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee has institutionalised the APC as a party of processes and internal democracy.

“The CECPC is focused and is delivering its mandate to recover, rebuild and reposition the APC as well as achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and to give a sense of belonging to every member of the Party.

“On Monday May 17, 2021, the APC National Secretariat resumed from the Sallah break and will also resume work on several ongoing and important party activities. As usual, we will promptly communicate outcomes of these activities through official channels when available,” the ruling party, noted in the statement.