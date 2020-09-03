George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its supporters to disregard sponsored reports by some misguided persons over purported disunity among members of the party.

The party said it has become more cohesive and united after its wards, councils and state congresses.

Ogubundu Nwadike, the publicity secretary, in a statement yesterday, said attention of the leadership has been drawn to syndicated media stories by a group of misguided fellows who seek to paint a picture that Imo PDP is in disunity.

“The party is aware that a group of four persons, led by the former vice chairman, PDP Orlu zone, one Alloy Igwe, who sought re-election but failed during the state congress, filed an action at the Federal High Court in SUIT NO: FHC/OW/CS/90/2020, wherein they sought an interim injunction against the PDP and the Charles Ugwu-led state executive on August 19.

“That application was heard at the Federal High Court, Owerri, wherein the Federal High Court Vacation Court, sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Justice I. M. Sani. The court refused the application for interim injunction against the Imo PDP.

“We wish to salute Sani’s courage for refusing such opaque and strange application by the misguided fellows. We commend the trial judge for refusing to fall into the trap set by the mischief-makers to bring the judiciary to disrepute. “

“While the party is making efforts to assuage the feelings of our aggrieved members, it is not unmindful of the devices of few divisive elements within its fold, playing the roles of fifth columnists.

“The recent legal action against the party by only four disgruntled members cannot be seen as a serious division within the larger PDP fold. For the avoidance of doubt, only these four persons sued the party to challenge the processes of the Imo PDP 2020 congresses.

“Imo PDP is very united and strong, organised and formidable.”