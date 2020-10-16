Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has stated there would be no going back or compromise in rebuilding the region.

Managing Director of the commission, Mohammed Goni Alkali, said preparations and processes of achieving the mandate of the commission had hit top gear.

“Very soon you will see us working in each of the 50 local government areas (LGA) in the region,” Alkali said. He stated this after inspecting 29 sets of tractors, 55 power tillers, and other farming equipment procured by the commission under its agricultural intervention programme.

“Over 95 per cent of North East people depend on agriculture, so we have designed an integrated agricultural programme so that the people will go back to the farm in more organise and value-driven ways, this is why we get the tractors in Gombe to be distributed to farmers,” he said.

While assuring that farmers in the region would be empowered by training on modern farming techniques in a more organised manner, Alkali who also met with leaders of Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (ANGO) in Gombe State, stated that the commission was in the process of standing as guarantor for farmers in the region to access loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the betterment of the agricultural sector of the region.