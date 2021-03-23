From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has said that the ruling party is on a collective drive to recover, rebuild, and reposition the party.

In his address during the anauguration of the Strategy and Contact committee at the headquarters of the party, the Yobe state Governor said that his committee has ran an all inclusive administration, giving all stakeholders and members the opportunity to contribute in the onerous task of rebuilding the party.

“I am delighted to have you here once again in our collective drive to recover, rebuild and reposition our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Let me use this opportunity to specially appreciate all stakeholders, party chieftains and our members nationwide, for the cooperation and support you have extended to the Caretaker Committee since its inception.

“I am glad to state with sense of satisfaction that, the committee has within this period made tremendous achievements by recording genuine reconciliations and settling irreconcilable differences among critical stakeholders of the party.

“As l said earlier, if you don’t manage your crisis, your crisis will manage you. I am happy to say that the committee is running an all inclusive administration, giving all stakeholders and indeed our members the opportunity to contribute in the onerous task of rebuilding the party.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary committee has continously engaged our members to serve in various committees thereby supporting us to effectively manage the crisises within the party.

“The achievements recorded within this period of time were made possible with the generous support and cooperation the committee is enjoying from every member of the party.

This has translated into massive return of stakeholders and their supporters who had earlier jettisoned the party.

“On the other hand, our efforts in wooing members of other political parties into APC, has recorded remarkable and unprecedented successes.

“Another major milestone we have recorded as a party is the membership registration and revalidation exercise which has given every member of our party a true sense of belonging. The membership registration would provide us with the numerical strength of the party and to serve as a guide towards planning.

“Similarly, the review of the party’s constitution would take care of ambiguous positions and loopholes that have caused confusion and controversies over the years. This will make our party dynamic and to be in tune with changing times.

“The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th and even 8th term of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.

“The high powered committee is to be chaired by Governor of Jigawa state, Alh. Badaru Abubakar. As chairman and members of this committee, you are carefully selected based on your personal competence and selfless commitment to the development of our party. The party is confident that you will collectively execute this assignment successfully with high sense of responsibility.

“Let me also state that the composition of membership of this committee is not done on state by state basis. It is a selection based on merit and competence. The party will consider others who are not on this committee for appointment into our subsequent engagements to contribute your quota to the development of our party,”he noted.

Rolling out the terms of reference for the committee, GovernorBuni said; to establish constructive engagements between critical stakeholders at various levels of the party with a view to reviving confidence and trust among party leaders.

“To conduct a need assessment survey from party members and the general public.To create statement of vision, mission and core values of the party that will foster unity. Develop strategies that will reposition the party in an advantaged position in the public domain.

“Develop a timeline and framework for the implementation of the recommendations of the committee. Co-opt such members as may be deemed most suitable. Submit periodic report to the National chairman,” he said.