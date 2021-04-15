From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe state Government has expressed its readiness to partner with the National Gallery of Arts (NGA) to harness the rich cultural heritage embedded in the sector.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau disclosed the government’s position on art during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the NGA to his office on Thursday in Gombe.

He noted the need for the administration to explore the inherent arts and cultural values as a means of diversifying the economy in view of the need to provide alternative means of income for the state.

He described the visit of the Officials of the National Arts Gallery to Gombe State as the right step in the right direction as it provides the opportunity for collaboration to revamp the cultural sector towards socio-economic development.

Dr. Manassah informed the delegation that the Gombe 10-Year Development Plan has aptly captured the place of arts and culture while assuring the team of the administration’s commitment to collaborate by way of learning, listening and doing everything possible to ensure successful implementation of the plan.

The Deputy Governor appreciated the sitting of the Northeast Zonal Office of the NGA in Gombe.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General NGA Mr. Ibeten Williams Ivara intimated the Deputy Governor that galleries and museums have demonstrated ample capacity to stimulate economic activities through economic empowerment, job creation and income generation for the government and people.

He stated that the National Gallery of Arts has an office in the state, and that the visit was to appreciate the contributions of the Governor towards the establishment of the office, describing the development as a major stride in the promotion of the creative arts sub-sector of the Nigerian and Gombe state economy.

He appealed to the government to kindly approve a temporary office building to site the North-east Zonal Office pending when they will have adequate budgetary provision for the NGA to build a befitting office accommodation.

