Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) has insisted that the North-Central region of the country belong to the northern region and cannot part ways with the North.

NCPF National Publicity Secretary Alhaji Sule Audu, who stated this in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday, said the NCPF believe in the unity and coexistence of the country and would continue to work to ensure that Nigeria remains united.

“NCPF is categorically saying that we cannot go our separate ways from the northern region. We belong to the northern region and we believe in the unity and coexistence of this country. We know the sacrifice our founding fathers made to keep this country together and we must use that as a yardstick to develop this country.

“As far as we are concerned, the North Central states; that is Benue, Nasawara, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi and the FCT remain with the north.”

Audu who was reacting to a statement credited to the Middle Belt Forum on the subject matter posited that the North-Central remains with the north and will not go anywhere else.

“How can Middle Belt Forum say it is going on its separate way? The NCPF is completely against the statement made by the Middle Belt Forum that they are going their separate ways. We believe in one Nigeria. We are part of the north and we are not going anywhere.

“The main target of NCPF is the reactivation of infrastructure in the North Central zone and that is what we are discussing with the federal government and drawing attention to it and not talking about separation because separation will only further bring disunity.

“That’s why we are asking for a North-Central development commission and we are going to support our governors and other leaders in that regard,” Audu stated.

Audu said the NCPF will continue to engage the Middle Belt Forum with a view to finding a common ground and lasting solution to the many problems confronting the region rather than discuss separation which he noted, does no one any good.