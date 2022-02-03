Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said he remains committed to inspiring greater awareness and practice of children’s rights in line with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

He spoke through his Deputy, Chief (Dr.) Edward Onoja, during the 5th Inauguration of the Kogi State Children’s Parliament held at Lugard House, on Thursday.

In what he said to be a clear demonstration that children are embracing the path to democracy, Chief Onoja said Governor Bello recognizes they are the leaders of today, not tomorrow, hence, the need to ensure they grow up healthy, educated, protected, and to have a fair chance in life.

He said Governor Bello bears a personal resolve to continually protect lives and properties, while entrenching his thematic interests in education, health, science, technology, and infrastructural developments across the State to provide opportunities for Children to realize their potentials.

Chief Onoja excerpted Proverbs 22:6 with a charge to parents to imbibe good moral values in their wards, advising the children to respect their parents, shun exam malpractices, cultism, drug abuse, and other social vices.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said the Child Rights Law birthed by the Governor will be further domesticated for the benefit of the Children through collaboration with the parliamentarians.

Earlier, Speaker of the 5th Children Parliament, Rt. Hon. Gideon Amobeda called for increased support to drive cultural and behavioural change that further values children and delivers their rights. He and other speakers lauded Governor Bello, saying Kogi State under his Leadership has recorded many firsts, one of which is the practical protection of the rights of Children, Women, and PLWDs.

Present at the Inauguration were the representative of the Speaker of the KSHA, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. Others were Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, State Head of Service, DG, Public Defender and Citizens’ Right Commission, Director, Child Development, traditional chiefs, civic groups, parents, and other stakeholders.