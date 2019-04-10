Following the painful breakup of musical duo, PSquare, a new set of twins, Kingsley and Kenneth Monday aka T Banks, is set to storm the Nigerian music space.

Speaking with TS Weekend, Kingsley, one of the twins, said: “It’s been an exciting journey with lots of challenges, but we are getting closer to our dreams. We are here to pick up where PSquare left off. Currently, we are promoting our latest single entitled, Na God. Our fans should watch out!

Commenting on growing up and how music started for them, Kenneth, the other half of the twins, continued: “Growing up was fun because we have never been separated since we were born. But people don’t believe us because we are non-identical twins. At 16, we kicked off our music career when we released our first EP, Bank Out, featuring songs like Screaming Dogs and I Need It Hot among others on December 5, 2008. This earned us recognition from family, friends and the Delta State government among others.”

However, in June 2010, they relocated to Lagos and attended Green Platinum Talent Academy where they honed their skills before recording their first hit single in 2011.

Speaking, Kenneth said: “Gown Girls, our hit song, was produced by SosoBeat and we later shot the video with top Nigerian models, with models and costumes all being provided by Ibile Vogue.”

Meanwhile, T. Banks’ influences include PSquare, Tuface, Mode 9, 50 Cent, Eminem, Lil’ Bow Wow and 2pac.