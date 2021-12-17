From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have said that they are proud of the patriotic leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

PGF’s commendation was contained in the statement issued by the chairman of the forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to felicitate with him on his 79th birthday.

The governors equally acknowledged and commended President Buhari’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“The PGF joins President Buhari, and his family to celebrate his 79th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. In the last few years, the world has been challenged further to nation specific issues.

“We are confident that under your leadership, we shall continue to triumph over our challenges while progressing to a stronger, prosperous and more peaceful nation.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration. Once again, congratulations and 79 Hearty Cheers, Mr. President!” PGF noted in the statement.

Similarly, the governors equally celebrated with the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, on his 54th Birthday.

They equally acknowledged his contributions to the team of Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Niger State as well as at the national level.

“The PGF join Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State to celebrate his 54th birthday. Along with the people of Niger State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Niger State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Niger State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you symbolise the success story of our party, APC.

“As we rejoice with, Abubakar Sani Bello, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria. Once again, congratulations and Birthday to Abubakar Sani Bello!” PGF noted in the statement.

