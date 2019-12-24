Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Femi Michael Abikoye has lauded the Presidential Amnesty Programme for the achievements recorded in transforming lives of Niger Delta youths, especially under the leadership of Prof. Charles Dokubo.

Ambassador Abikoye stated this when the amnesty boss paid him a visit at Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana. Dokubo’s visit was for an on-the-spot assessment and interaction with 32 beneficiaries of the Amnesty Programme undergoing training in automobile assemblage, repairs and maintenance at the Hyundai Dream Centre.

Ambassador Abikoye commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his choice of Prof. Dokubo to refocus the Amnesty Programme to its original mandate. He said the High Commission in Ghana and Nigerians in Ghana are proud of Dokubo’s achievements within a short period in office.

Dokubo’s was honoured on Friday, December 20, by the Northern Ghana Aid (NOGAID) and the Abantu Centre for Public Trust with the Africa Peacemaker Award at the Africa Sustainable Development Awards 2019, held in Accra, Ghana.

“This award is an indication of what the Amnesty Programme has been able to do. For you to get an award like this outside your place, you know that somebody somewhere must have been seeing your impact in the work you are doing. It is actually a reflection of what Mr. President is trying to inspire; that anywhere we find ourselves, we should be able to make an impact. For you to be recognised internationally means that the Amnesty Programme still needs to do more, because an excellent work when recognized is a push for another wonderful work. I think we actually need to thank Mr. President for finding you fit to be on this particular seat, I think it is another wonderful recognition.”

Dokubo who was accompanied by Steve Azaiki and Eta Mbora, who are members of the House of Representatives. At the Hyundai Dream Centre in Koforidua, Dokubo urged beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of Nigeria. He urged them to take their studies seriously and assured of prompt release of their entitlements.

Mr. Omieh Orlando, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, commended Dokubo for restoring their hope in the amnesty programme. He also thanked President Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty Programme as part of efforts to reposition the Niger Delta region.

“We are hoping that we will be empowered at the end of the training to enable us stand out in the community of mechanics. This is a certified training that if one graduates, we should be able to own our workshops with the empowerment scheme that will be given to us,” he said.