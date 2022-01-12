Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said the reappointment of Amina Mohammed to the office of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) was not a surprise to many because she always blaze the trail in whatever position she finds herself in the service of humanity.

Uzodimma said Amina, like many others, was Nigeria’s gift to the global community and that the country was proud of her outings, both in national and global assignments.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said Nigerians would have been surprised to hear that Amina was not reappointed given her sterling performance, commitment and dedication to the duty she has been assigned to as UN Deputy Secretary- General.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said in a statement that Amina would continue in her role as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations during his second term.

“Ms. Mohammed’s leadership helped advance the conceptual shift from the United Nations that member states called for in adopting the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Uzodimma said he would not agree less with the UN scribe on his observations on Amina, adding that her best is even yet to come.

The Imo governor prayed the UN to continue to provide an enabling environment that would propel Amina to always unleash her God-given potential in her office in the interest of the global community.

He said Imo State in particular would continue to support Amina in whatever ways possible in her quest to render selfless services to humanity.