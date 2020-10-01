As Nigeria marks its 60th anniversary, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have said that they were proud of the country’s accomplishments as a democratic nation.

In a statement issued by the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, they, however, appealed to all politicians and parties to embrace the new political culture of accepting the outcome of electoral results.

“We, in particular, commend and congratulate the Nigerian people for their resilience and faith in a united democratic Nigeria. Sixty years of independence and nationhood were years with moments of rasping experiences.

“Coming out of these years as a united country gives us all the reasons for celebration, most especially because we are today emerging as a stable democracy having been in our Fourth Republic for 20 years now with six successful general elections.

“Therefore, emerging as a stable democracy, we can say with confidence that the growing confidence of our people to our fledgling democratic system of governance is indisputable. As governors elected on the platform of our party, APC, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles that democratic governance should lead to improved welfare for the mass of our citizens. This imposes a responsibility on all elected representatives to work for policies that promote the wellbeing of citizens.