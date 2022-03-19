The Rise of Igbinogun, a mix of valour, revenge, anger, art and folklores got the attention of movie enthusiasts during its premiere on Tuesday.

Supported by entertainment platform, StarTimes as part of its commitment to the growth of Nollywood and celebration of quality productions, the premiere held at Sky Cinemas, Ajah, Lagos had in attendance industry icons, movie critics as well as the media. The film has since hit cinemas nationwide on Friday, March 18, 2022.

With a rich feel of ancient African culture, Rise of Igbinogun is an epic tale of a young warrior, who fights against injustice in her land while battling her own demons. As Igbinogun steals from the rich and helps the poor, she must watch out for the king and his guards as well as her own father. Ultimately, this is a story of a young woman embracing her destiny.

Co-produced by Tunde Aina and Innocent Chukwuma Ideh but written and directed by Ideh Chukwuma Innocent, Rise of Igbinogun is a creative and adrenaline-filled film complete with drama, romance and action. Featuring Enyinna Nwigwe, Blossom Chukwujekwu with supporting roles from Ego Nwosu, Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello and Akin Lewis, the film is entertaining with its plot twists and colourful cast like Damilare Kuku and Bella Salami.

Commenting on the movie, Nollywood actress, Bella Salami said, “Igbinogun is one movie I really enjoyed. The cast nailed their roles. The dialogue, picture quality and creativity were on point.”

On his part, Fared Jiang, Marketing lead, StarTimes Nigeria said, “StarTimes is proud to associate with the producers of Igbinogun. An outstanding project like this tells African stories from an African perspective. We say kudos to our COO, Tunde Aina, for setting standards on the quality of local folklore film. Coincidentally, our Easter promotion is starting today to delight our customers. Customers who renew their subscription for two months on a low bouquet will be upgraded to a higher bouquet to enjoy our premium local and international content for two months. And a customer that subscribes for two months on classic or super bouquet will get extra seven days for free.”