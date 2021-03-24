From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency by-election in Abia State scheduled for this weekend.

INEC will on Saturday conduct by-election following the death of Osy Prestige, former occupant of the House of Representatives seat.

INEC, in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said 498,390 registered voters would cast their ballots at 609 polling units spread across 24 Registration Areas (RAs) in the two local government areas of the constituency.

He said the commission would deploy over 2,970 officials for the election and that all sensitive materials had been delivered to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Umuahia, Abia State, for inspection today and dispatched to the two local government area offices of the commission.