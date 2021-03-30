From Fred Itua, Enugu

The National Population Commision (NPC) has said that it is ready to conduct a comprehensive national census, with all necessary steps being taken to ensure that the Commision conducts a smooth exercise.

The Federal Commissioner representating Enugu State at the NPC, Mr Ejike Ezeh, made the disclosure to Daily Sun in Enugu, while supervising the ongoing Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) of two Local Government Areas, Isi Uzo and Nkanu East.

He said as soon as President Muhammadu Buhari issues a proclamation, the NPC will swing into action. He said the EAD is a pre-census activity.

EAD is the process of delineating the entire land area of the country into small geographical and demographic units called Enumeration Areas. The units comprise specified number of persons and households, which a team of enumerators can cover during a census.

Planning for the census is anchored on the EAD as the basis for estimating both the human and

material resources required for the census. In essence, the success of a credible and accurate census depends on the quality and reliability of the EAD.

‘This is a pre-census activity. Before the main national census will take place, you need to have the EAD. It is like someone building a house. You must first have a foundation. That’s what we are doing ahead of the census itself. Once the President issues a proclamation, we are ready to conduct a national census,’ Ezeh said.

‘There is no human activity where you won’t have challenges. Whatever challenges we meet on the field, we will surmount them. With committed staff, we are ready. We will place less emphasis on paper work. We will use technology. That will be the major difference between the past census and this one.

‘As far as the current exercise is concerned, President Buhari has funded it 100 per cent. When the main exercise comes up, which is the census, we believe he will find the main census. The President has showed serious commitment towards having a successful national census.’

Speaking on birth and death registration in Enugu State, he said NPC has made serious inroads. He said the Commision was already partnering with key state government agencies to achieve a deeper penetration.

‘In Enugu State, the level of registration of births and deaths is high. We have over 80 per cent penetration here. This is a civil service State. So, the level of education is high. Faith-based organisations and even state government agencies partner with NPC to ensure that residents register their people,’ he said.