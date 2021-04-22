By Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has applauded the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its decision and readiness to conduct free and fair elections, saying all its candidates are prepared for the polls.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, he said the announcement by LASIEC has enhanced the credibility of the electoral umpire that’s prepared to carry out its responsibilities as at when due without paying attention to the needless distractions of political actors.

“We wish to state clearly that the Lagos State APC is prepared for a free and fair Local Government elections to renew the mandate of our council administrators for another four years term. It will be recalled that our party earlier responded to the rabble rousing by the opposition party by assuring Lagosians that our state will continue its tradition of operating within the ambit of the law and uphold democratic governance,” Oladejo said.

The state electoral commission yesterday, released timetable for election into the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDA). The election is scheduled to hold on July 24.

Chairman of LASIEC, retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, who stated this in the notice of election, said the commission would meet with political parties tomorrow for the release of election guidelines.

Phillips said campaigns by political parties for the election would begin on April 30 and end on July 22.

The chairman said the publication of the election guidelines by the commission will hold on April 24 while the conduct of political parties’ primary elections will hold between May 3 and June 2, which the commission shall observe.