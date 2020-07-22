John Adams, Minna

The management of Nationwide side, Niger Tornadoes of Minna has expressed its readiness for a forensic audit of the club for the last ten years.

The management’s position was coming on the heals of pressure from the public on the need for a thorough scrutiny of the account book of the club.

The club in a statement in Minna signed by its Media Officer, Hassan Mohammed said the call is a welcome development. “Particularly that Niger State is a signatory to open governance and to enhance probity and accountability”.

The management reminded the public that as a registered football club, “we are compelled by the statute of Nigeria Football Federation and the organising body of the league, to give annual return, which is prerequisite to the club’s registration requirements.

“It is, however, important to note that Niger Tornadoes has been consistent in giving her annual return and as at when due”, stressing further that, “Niger Tornadoes is governed by the laws of the Niger State government as enshrined, which assigned the Ministry Of Sports to supervise the activities of the club, and by so doing, Niger Tornadoes is on monthly bases providing account/expenditure to the office of the State Auditor General”.

The management pointed out it is not under any obligation to go on the air to discuss the finances of the club, but will welcome forensic audit of the club.