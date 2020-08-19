Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared it is ready to conduct a free and fair governorship election in Ondo State.

The commission said it was prepared for an election that will be devoid of any form of electoral malpractices.

This is even as the commission urged the youths not to be used for thuggery and violence before, during and after the election.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rufus Akeju, who spoke at the opening ceremony of a three-day advocacy and voter education training for some youths in the state, warned against any form of violence during the election.

The programme was organised by the National Democratic Institute in collaboration with the Pace-setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative .

Akeju said the commission was very focused on the election with renewed vigour on voter education, declaring that the election would be conducted in line with international best practices.

He also expressed optimism that the October 10 governorship election in the state will be a conclusive one based on the preparation of the commission.

Executive Director of the Pace-setter for Development of Rural Communities Initiative, Obatola Jonathan, said the programme was organised to train some selected youths who will later go to their local governments and wards to train other youths why they must participate peacefully in the forthcoming election.