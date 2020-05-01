Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections, Senator Buruji Kashamu, has said he is ready to reconcile and work with aggrieved members of the party in to ensure its success.

Kashamu, in a statement, as a follow up to the earlier one released on April 14, called on al aggrieved members of the party to come together to forge a strong front.

“I have the mandate of all the altruistic leaders and elders of the party in Ogun State to declare once again that we are willing, ready and available for genuine reconciliation that will reposition our party and move it forward.

“Let me also publicly declare that I have no interest in any elective position, including the governorship and therefore have no reason to oppose the ambition of any member of the party aspiring to be governor of the state because I know that all powers belong to the Almighty Allah. My fight has always been against illegalities, injustice and imposition.”

The former legislator also reiterated his willingness to cooperate with national and zonal leaders of the party to strengthen the opposition party.