Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured of its readiness to conduct rerun elections scheduled for January 25 across the country.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance, yesterday, at the swearing in of two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that the Commission is ready for the re-run elections. All sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been deployed to the States, stakeholders’ meetings have been held, security arrangements are being finalised while training and posting of ad hoc staff as well as the configuration of Smart Card Readers are ongoing.

“Where elections involve entire constituencies, national as well as some RECs will be deployed. The Commission will work with the security agencies to ensure adequate protection of election officials, accredited observers, the media and the processes generally against acts inimical to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections. We have received assurances from the security agencies of adequate protection of the processes in line with the rules of engagement for election duty,” Yakubu said. The INEC boss said the two RECs, Dr Alalibo Sinikiem Johnson and Umar Mukhtar Gajiram, were sworn in following their confirmation by the Senate.

Johnson, from Bayelsa State was nominated to replace the former REC of Cross River State, while Gajiram from Borno State replaces the former REC of Taraba State who died few months ago.