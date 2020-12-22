From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The former Commissioner of Health in Edo State, Dr Patrick Okundia, says the state is highly prepared to tackle a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Okundia made the remarks in Benin at the Medical and Dental Consultant’s Association of Nigeria, (MDCAN), Edo State Hospital Management Board branch Gala/Award Party.

He ex-commissioner said the state was able to manage the first wave of the pandemic and it is also poised to handle a second wave.

‘In all, COVID-19 helped us to look inward, towards the decaying health situation in the state and also assisted us to raise that level from where it was to where it is now,’ he said.

‘We have the second wave coming and we are actually over-prepared, because all the necessary preparations, structure, medical, they have all been in place.

‘So, if the level of health response of preparedness has been achieved in the state, that is to say maybe that first wave of COVID-19 was a blessing in disguise, to prepare us for any further outbreak.

‘So, we are ready for the second wave.’

The ex-commissioner said the first wave of the COVID-19 brought about fear and apprehension, adding that those who lost their lives then were the most vulnerable.

‘That we survived the first phase of the pandemic, we give the glory to God.

‘When we heard of the story of COVID-19 and its ravaging effects in the other climes, the only thing we have was apprehension and fear.

‘That fear drove the response to ensure that we did not leave any stone unturned to get things done properly.

‘Then, even in our short framework, but we give God the glory that we were able to survive it.

‘The way and manner the COVID-19 in the first wave ravaged lives in other climes, we did not experience it here.

‘Even the lives that were lost here, may their souls rest in peace, they are people who would have also died even without the COVID-19 because they were all vulnerable persons,’ he said.