Squirrel of Benin Republic attacker Stevie Mounie have declared the team readiness to face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the match day 5 of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The two team will clash on Saturday afternoon in Port Novo and France based forward believed they have prepared well to beat Nigeria in the encounter.

“We all feel very good, very happy to have been able to travel, to come to the country to help the nation to qualify for this AFCON 2021. We trained well this week and we are ready for this match.

“For us, it’s a handicap to play without the public. We know that they are always behind us and that they support us strongly during our home matches.

He really is the twelfth man. Not having them with us, we will miss them for sure.

We hope that they will support us in front of their TV, pray for us and that we will all qualify together,” he said.

A draw could be enough for the happiness of both teams. But everything will depend on the outcome of group’s second meeting between Lesotho and Sierra Leone.