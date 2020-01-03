Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon, has declared his readiness to tackle governance from February 14 when he is expected to be inaugurated as the fifth civilian governor of the state.

Lyon, who spoke to women and youths at his community, Olugbobiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area as part of the annual community thanksgiving, predicted that 2020 would be one of the best years Bayelsans would experience.

The governor-elect, who urged the youths to embrace peace for Bayelsa to become a destination of investors and investments, said the task before his team could be huge but they are ready to confront it for the benefit of Bayelsans.

Lyon, who reiterated his campaign promises to use Bayelsa money for the development of the people and the state, assured the people he would not let them down.

“If somebody dreams and tells me that David Lyon from Olugtbobiri would be the elected governor of this state, I would never believe it. But God Almighty has made it possible.

“By February 14, by the grace of God, I would be sworn-in as the governor of Bayelsa State. I believe, strongly, that God would do something for Bayelsans. I started my life with prayers, prayers from Bayelsans; prayers from pastors cut across the country and God would do something for us.

“We need not to be afraid about the task that has been given. The task to govern Bayelsa has been given by God and we must fulfil it not for Lyon but the people of Bayelsa State.

“In my campaigns, I specifically said Bayelsa money is not Lyon’s money. The money for Bayelsans would be used for Bayelsans. Bayelsans have done their part and I would not disappoint Bayelsans. We shall tackle security so that investment and investors can come. I would also advise the youths to come together to build our state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), Blessing Clement, has urged politicians in the state to withdraw all court cases against Lyon for the benefit of the state.

She said this is the time for Bayelsans to embrace Lyon and work with him to develop the state.

Clement, who called on the governor-elect to put the security and economic development of the state as top priority in his agenda, appealed that people with vision should be appointed into his cabinet.