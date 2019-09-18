Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy is combat ready and its personnel are fit to defend the country against any external aggression, so a top hierarchy of the force has affirmed.

The affirmation was given by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch who also urged the personnel of the force not to disappoint the country, especially as Nigeria defends on the powers of the force.

Admiral Enoch spoke at the end of the 4th quarter route match in Lagos warning personnel of the force to refrain from hard-drug and other vices capable tarnishing the image of the force.

The FOC, who was represented by Rear Admiral ldowu Yusuf, the Chief Staff Officer, (CSO) Naval Training Command, said that the officers should also avoid getting involve in violent act.

He said: “We must run away from violence. If you run away from violence; it does not make you a coward, it only shows your maturity. It does not speak well to see a naval officer fighting in public.

“Fighting in public is a disgrace to the nation that is why we wear white. The Navy all over the world is a symbol of peace and Nigeria Navy is not an exemption.”

Enoch also said that officers must shun banned substances, warning that if they were caught, there would be serious repercussions for it.

“We must do away with banned substances; if you are caught, there are serious repercussions for it. You can check the Armed Forces Act for such repercussions,” he said.

Similarly, the Western Command had its own walk at the Navy Town, Ojo, with no fewer than 1,800 officers participating.

The FOC Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, addressing the participating officers also urged them to be law abiding citizens.

Daji was represented by Command Operations Officer, Commodore Livingstone Izu.

He said that there was the need to maintain cordial relationship with the civilian populace and stakeholders.